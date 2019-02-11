The backyarders who erected shacks near the Philippi railway line are desperate and destitute, according to Metrorail. Picture: Tracey Admas/African News Agency

Cape Town - The backyarders who erected shacks near the Philippi railway line are desperate and destitute, according to Metrorail. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the erection of shacks on land not earmarked for housing was endemic in areas “where the supply of and demand for housing is misaligned, and the prevailing economy unsupportive” of housing requirements.

She said land invasions were not confined to areas under the control of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

A few weeks ago, backyarders from Philippi erected shacks close to the Philippi railway line at the old disused train depot. Scott said the place where the backyarders built the shacks was the old depot site, which was earmarked for modernisation.

“The region (Metrorail Western Cape) is mindful that people who erect structures are desperate and destitute.

“From previous experience, we know that the protracted process of relocation has to include the involvement of community structures (and) the assurance of serviced, alternative land, and to follow the correct legal route,” she said.

“(Metrorail) will engage with the relevant role-players to find a sustainable solution.”

Thando Sono, one of those who built a shack near the railway line, said he had no choice but to do so.

“I had been staying, with my family, in a shack in someone’s backyard for 12 years and was paying R900 a month,” he said.

“I could not afford it any more. There are not enough houses in Philippi and that is why we had to stay in someone’s backyard.”

The Western Cape has a housing backlog of about 575 000 units.

Shaheed Mohamed, a housing analyst from the Water Crisis Coalition, which comprises small farmers, researchers and community organisations, said: “This housing protest could possibly lead to racial conflict between two racial groups. But there is no plan to solve the housing crisis in the Western Cape.

“Enough houses are not being built. If more people have decent houses there will be less desperation for housing. In the Western Cape we have a housing backlog of over 500000 houses.”

He said that in 2014, about 2.5 million people in the province lived either in informal settlements or in back yards.

“This is almost half the population of 5.8 million in the Western Cape. Assuming a population growth of 2% per annum, about 24000 housing units need to be built every year, which is not happening.

“Ten years (after it was established), close to 20000 people are still living in Blikkiesdorp, Delft, which is a Temporary Residence Area. They are still waiting for houses.

“The structures erected there do not meet the minimum definition of a house - even of a temporary dwelling.”

Activist Faeza Meyer from the social movement the Housing Assembly, which campaigns for decent housing for citizens of the province, said people who were struggling economically wanted to be provided with acceptable social housing.

“They don’t want to live in shacks any more. Today, a lot of people are still living in shacks and in backyards.”

