Devastating fire leaves Tafelsig family of 19 destitute

Cape Town - A family of 19 from Tafelsig have pleaded with good samaritans and residents from surrounding areas to assist them with donations after their house burnt down over a week ago. The family were left destitute after the devastating fire tore through their entire house in Kilimanjaro Street, including a separate entrance and a wendy house, on June 29.

Kashiefa Matthee said the fire was started by her sister-in-law’s 5-year-old son, who played with a lighter in the front room. Matthee said everything was up in flames in a matter of minutes. “In the room where the fire started was a wooden double bunk, cupboards and foam mattresses,” she said.

Matthee said the young child cannot be held responsible. “We are touched by it, but despite everything, he is just a child. “He is very traumatised, he doesn’t know what he did, he cries and shouts in his sleep,” Matthee said.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Quinton Leon, said their teams responded to the call at 11.30am. “Two motor pumps and one water tanker responded to the incident. “One formal dwelling and one informal dwelling were affected.

“No injuries or fatalities were reported, and 16 people were displaced. The fire was extinguished at 1.18pm,” said Leon. The family needs necessities such as building materials, clothes, blankets and food. Homeowner Valerie Lewis, 55, said they don’t expect their ward councillor, Washiela Harris, to rebuild their home, but called for a helping hand.

“It’s raining, how must one make it when you want to go to the toilet? “You must pull your pants down in the rain to pee,” she said. The family members are sleeping in cars, the back of a bakkie and makeshift shelters around the gutted house.

Harris said she explained to the family that the City was not responsible for fixing property. “I informed them that the City will collect debris, but it needs to be at the front of the property as the City cannot enter the property,” she said. “Since then, numerous videos were made by political parties and that is why I distance myself.”