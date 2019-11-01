The City says 270 comments were received from the public with regards to the fate of the Bellville Velodrome. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - City council has approved the proposal to have a developer manage the Bellville Velodrome while maintaining control of it. The proposal was approved at a full council meeting on Thursday.

Mayco member for economic opportunities James Vos said: “The overwhelming response during the public participation process that the Bellville Velodrome and Athletics Stadium be retained as a sporting venue for the community still applies. This was also made clear in the original tender provisions.”

Through the finalisation of the municipal asset transfer regulations requirements, the report before council and subsequent approval simply gave effect to the 2009 tender award. Vos said this affirmed the City's mandate, which is to ensure the facility was optimally used as a catalyst for economic growth and to the benefit of the community at large.

“The property is under-utilised and we are confident that the community at large will be excited by the council's decision. Both the City and the community will benefit from optimum use of the facility through securing a tenant based on a long-term agreement. This in turn will generate sustainable rental income over the lease period,” Vos said.