Dezemba for who? Over 4,000 bottles of alcohol confiscated in Cape Town public spaces

The City of Cape Town’s enforcement departments have confiscated 4,730 bottles of liquor from transgressors at beaches, parks and other public places since December 1. The confiscated alcohol amounts to just more than 2,000 litres.

“Our officers are out in full force to ensure the safety of everyone and this includes making sure public places are safe,” said safety and security mayco member, JP Smith. “They are checking car trunks, coolers, and some unlikely hiding places. While visitors are finding more and more ingenious ways to hide their liquor, officers won’t be bamboozled. “We have seen alcohol injected into fruit like watermelon and oranges, hidden inside baby bottles and other liquid containers.

“Some have put their drinks inside municipal waste bins (the green ones normally standing alongside a pole) and then cover it with sand to keep it cool. Some bring their liquor in flasks and even blow on it enthusiastically to cool down their fake tea or coffee. “Intoxication is a risk to public safety as we have already seen fights on beaches, and you are putting your own life and that of your loved ones at risk. When you leave the beach you have to get into a vehicle and drive home. This makes you a serious danger to everyone in the vehicle and other road users. Officers will confiscate the alcohol and perpetrators will be fined.” Man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle. Pic: CoCT In the latest incident on December 28, officers followed-up on information of a stolen vehicle travelling on Main Road towards Muizenberg and with the assistance of the Law Enforcement auxiliary team, stopped the vehicle and arrested the four occupants.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three bottles of champagne worth approximately R3 000, an electronic cooler box with multiple chargers and a Bluetooth speaker. The four suspects will be charged with being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle as well as being in possession of stolen property. In addition, Traffic Officers recorded 47,008 offences, impounded 148 public transport vehicles and executed 505 warrants of arrest. They made 38 arrests:

• 24 for driving under the influence of alcohol • three for reckless and negligent driving • 11 for various other transgressions