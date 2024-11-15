Diabetes: Early detection, support, and lifestyle

Cape Argus - When Angelo Plaatjies was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just five years old, he began a lifelong journey of learning to manage his condition. Now 33, he reflects on the challenges of living with diabetes, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis, ongoing support, and lifestyle changes in managing the chronic disease.

“Living with diabetes hasn’t been easy, especially as a child when sugary treats were everywhere at parties,” said Plaatjies, who is a patient at Tygerberg Hospital. “I had cravings, especially for sweet things. But with the support of healthcare workers and my family, I’ve learned to balance my health and live a full life.” Type 1 diabetes is largely genetic and not preventable.

Type 2 diabetes is mainly caused by obesity and is described as the “double diabetes”. At healthcare facilities like Tygerberg Hospital, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital, patients are offered specialised services to help them live well with diabetes. The services range from paediatric care to diabetes education and treatment for complications. At Red Cross, where Dr Michelle Carrihill leads the diabetes and endocrinology department, the team works hard to detect and treat diabetes as early as possible.

The hospital sees three to five newly diagnosed patients each month, many in critical condition. Carrihill said the rise of type 2 diabetes in children has become a growing concern. “Early detection is vital. If you notice signs like increased thirst, frequent urination, weight loss, or difficulty concentrating in your child, seek medical attention right away.

“The sooner we diagnose, the better we can prevent serious complications,” Carrihill said. Dr James Rice at Groote Schuur Hospital highlighted the growing incidence of diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to blindness. “Diabetic complications, including vision loss, are a major concern.