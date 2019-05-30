The pathologist in the Agnes Msizi trial said it was difficult to establish her cause of death as there was only a head and upper left leg to examine. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Goodman Nobade, the man accused of killing, Agnes Msizi, and dismembering her body, kept a diary hidden in the heater where he detailed the ill-treatment he received from her. The diary entries were handed in as evidence before the Western Cape High Court where Nobade is facing murder charges.

Nobade said he got into an altercation with Msizi, who was allegedly armed with a knife, that led to her death on April 20, 2017.

He said he feared people wouldn’t believe his version of self defence and therefore dismembered the body, dumping the parts in various areas in Khayelitsha.

In the diary entries the 52-year-old explains that he and Msizi had been cohabiting and were not legally married.

He listed the number of times Msizi had told him that she would never marry him and that the father of her three children, Ncedo, was in fact her “real” husband.

He writes that the last time he kissed Msizi was in March 2016 and that was also the last time the two had been intimate.

“She (Msizi) has no gratitude, I don’t understand the type of person that she is. She makes me not even know when I do right by her.

“When I tell her that some of the things she does embarrass me, she tells me she doesn’t care; even if someone dies she doesn’t care. I am the one who took her away from Ncedo at the B.R Section to live with her and that she said she will never break up with Ncedo,” he wrote.

He further records a day where he alleges Msizi told telling him that the house they lived in was hers and hers only and that he would be the one to leave the house and she would remain.

“She said in this house she would never take orders from me, Ncedo is the ‘real’ man. I threaten her and tell her I’m going to call my family to intervene – well even those family members of mine never assist… I asked her to divorce this man so that we can get married. Her response was I don’t know her well, her children will never come live with me and thirdly; she asks that I don’t bother myself, she will never marry me,” he wrote.

In another entry he writes that Msizi told him that she would never marry him and “there are plenty of men around she can marry if she wants even while living” with him.

The State closed its case and so did the defence. Nobade would not be taking the stand.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe postponed the matter until June 6.

[email protected]