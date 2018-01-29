Cape Town - Ithuba, the licensed operator of the National Lottery, is calling on all Lotto players to check their tickets to see if they are R110million richer.

According to Khensani Mabuza, the head of marketing at Ithuba, those who played the Lotto should check their tickets to see if they won draw 1783, which took place on Saturday.

“We have four winning numbers - another first for the National Lottery. We are so excited to announce that we managed to change not one but four lives with the R110m won by four tickets - that is R27.5m each!” said Mabuza.

"Our Winner Services department is ready and waiting to process each claim and will offer our optional emotional and financial counselling session. This is a small token of our appreciation to our winners to say thank you for playing – because we know this brings change we want to help make it easy for all our jackpot winners,” Mabuza said.

How to check if you are a winner, and how to claim your winnings

"If you bought a ticket, make sure you check to see if you are a winner. Ithuba has made it easy for our players to check if they won.

These include the National Lottery website www.nationallottery.co.za for the latest results across all our games; a player hotline 0800 484 822 (toll free – calls from landline only) and we have ticket checker machines at select retail stores.

"You have 365 days to claim and claim you will need your ID book/card, winning ticket, bank statement and proof of residence. You can also check from your retailer where you bought your ticket," Mabuza said.

Are you a winner?

Ithuba also reminded players about the services it offers to those who have won more than R50 000.

"Because we understand that winning the lottery is both a very exciting and potentially overwhelming experience," Mabuza said.

"It is with this in mind that Ithuba established the Winner Services department, which offers a number of complimentary services to people with winnings above R50 000. The aim is to equip our winners with tools to best invest their winnings and to cope with this sudden life-changing event. Winner Services include:

* Safeguarding winners identities

* Financial advice

* Estate planning

* Legal advice and

* Trauma and Emotional Counselling

Cape Argus