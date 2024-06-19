Digging deep brings out an 18-year-old 'Father’s Day' gift to a Ruyterwacht dad

Cape Town - A Ruyterwacht man received an unusual Father’s Day gift this year after discovering an old motorcycle buried two metres deep in his backyard. Waheed Mulder, 47, said he got the shock of his life upon discovering the motorcycle covered in concrete and buried face down on Sunday morning, on his property of 18 years.

He made the find after digging a grave for Simba, the family Boerboel that passed away following a lengthy illness. “After digging the hole I saw the tyre and thought it was a water pipe or something, but when I dug more I saw the rim,” Mulder said. “It was more exciting – and also what if there was someone buried with it because who in their right mind would bury a motorcycle?”

Mulder and his family spent about seven hours trying to dig up the motorcycle, which they eventually did after pulling it out with his bakkie. “I started around 12pm because the dog passed away at 10am. I just used a spade and a chain to pull it out with my bakkie,” he explained. He has since tried to piece some of the broken parts together to make sense of the discovery.