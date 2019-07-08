Issues regarding waste and recycling will get social media attention in the form of a new app, encouraging people to be more aware of the environment. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The launch of a social media campaign called “Waste-uprising” shows that technology can be used as a platform to eradicate environmental waste. The campaign will be run by Wildtrust, an environmental non-profit organisation. The social media platform will disseminate information on various waste issues, facts and statistics that South Africa is experiencing.

Information shared will include plastic and solid waste, chemical and oil spills, and will be disseminated onto Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wildlands recycling operations manager Hanno Langenhoven said: “An app like this can provide a more informed opinion to the public on the material they make use of every day, and what it means to dispose of material into the environment and what is really being done with it afterwards.

“Awareness is the first step to changing consumer behaviour and providing a platform where concerned citizens can communicate and work towards solutions is a start.”

Langenhoven said technology provided the tools for citizens to get into the environment and landfills.

Therefore, technology will continue to help make more environmentally friendly products, as well as provide solutions to waste issues.

“Plastics has also become a very important topic in South Africa as many of us are speaking about plastic and marine waste. Therefore, these type of environmental issues will be covered on the platform to highlight the visible problems and also surrounding issues,” Langenhoven said.

The waste-uprising campaign was launched in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, although the information will not only be limited to the province.

Langenhoven said regions countrywide are experiencing similar waste and environmental issues such as biodiversity and species loss, poaching and many others. The information distributed will hopefully provide knowledge and awareness to citizens from across South Africa.

To join the movement, follow waste_UPRISING on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

