Liyanda Handula

Capwe Town - Small and medium businesses in the chemical sector in the Western Cape are set to benefit from this year’s entrepreneurial skills programme, initiated by the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (Chieta) Seta, next month. A partnership between Chieta and Masithuthuke Holdings would see 30 SMEs from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu Natal and the Western Cape empowered with knowledge and skills to access local business opportunities.

This is in an effort to develop skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by addressing the information communication technology (ICT) skills shortage in the chemical sector.

Masithuthuke’s chief executive Liyanda Handula said the country had a massive shortage of skills in the ICT sector. This programme was designed to respond to these skills shortages, and prepare these enterprises to deal with business challenges innovatively.

“The sector, together with academia are required to help the country build capacity needed to develop a digital economy. We have responded to that call by establishing a programme for small businesses to undergo intense new venture-creation skills training coupled with Fourth Industrial Revolution programmes, followed by experiential training,” he said.

The programme is targeting black-owned businesses from scale-ups and start-ups that have previously not had access to such skills programmes to assist them to work more innovatively, and gain new ICT skills, while accumulating credits towards learning fields.

Handula said the state of the economy continued to restrict growth in the demand for ICT skills He said that once the learning areas of the programme are completed, the entrepreneurs will be able to contribute to the operational workload of their businesses more innovatively.

