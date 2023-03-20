Diner shot, another injured dead at Rondebosch sushi restaurant

Cape Town - Mowbray police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following a shooting at Rock Thai Sushi Restaurant in Rondebosch. Apparently a man and a woman were shot while dining at the eatery last Thursday afternoon. The man died at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3.20pm. Upon arrival in Klipfontein Road, officers found the body of the man who had suffered gunshot wounds alongside a woman who sustained injuries. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said, “The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “A female who sustained injuries was transported to hospital for medical treatment with private transport. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The restaurant’s manager, Louis, refused to share his surname or talk to the media. The shooting incident follows an attempted kidnapping in the vicinity on Friday, March 10. According to the City, Law Enforcement auxiliary officers were patrolling in Rondebosch when they pulled over a vehicle after several reports of the driver committing a number of traffic offences.