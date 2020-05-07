Dirco steps up repatriation drive for stranded SA citizens

Cape Town - In an expected massive repatriation of South Africans stranded abroad, the Department International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has stepped up efforts to bring back home citizens who have been stranded abroad because of the Covid-19 lockdown. Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said since the announcement of the State of Disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the department had facilitated the repatriation of more than 3000 South Africans stranded abroad. Monyela said hundreds of others had returned via land borders. He said about 275 South Africans stranded in the US had arrived home on Sunday. Monyela said others (also from the US) were expected to arrive yesterday and some on Saturday.

“Given the challenges we have been experiencing regarding the repatriation of our nationals, mainly from Asian and Middle Eastern countries, the department is pleased to announce that on Friday about 600 South Africans from Bangkok, Thailand, Bali and Jakarta will be repatriated,” Monyela said.

He said the majority of South Africans who were stranded in Europe and the UK had been repatriated. “A further 400 South Africans are stranded throughout Africa. We are working with various stakeholders to explore options on how best to facilitate their return.”

He said through their mission in Turkey, “we continue to monitor the situation of the 50 students and 29 South African artists who have reached out to us. We are looking at possible ways of repatriating those who want to come back home”.

He said they appreciated the co- operation of the Turkish government. “They have given us assurances that all students will remain in their university residences and also receive their daily meals.”

Emma Hogg, who is stuck in Thailand, is among those expected to land in South Africa on Friday. She said she moved to Bangkok to be close to an international airport" shortly after Thailand stopped all domestic flights, adding: "I’ve been stuck here.”

Hogg said she was on holiday when the lockdown started. “What was most difficult was not realising how much work goes on behind closed doors; we were constantly told to have patience, which was difficult for us.”

Staffing Accountants (Sapro) also announced that they had safely repatriated more than three dozen South African accountants from New York.

Sapro director of operations James Wiles said it was crisis management all round. “We had to jump into action to ensure their safety and well-being. Thereafter, we embarked on the mammoth task of bringing together multiple corporates, government departments and airlines to arrange unprecedented repatriation flights.”

Darren Bergman, founder of the Home Away From Home project which assist South Africans stranded abroad, said they had worked with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation and the embassies to get people on to planes and through the long flights.

“It’s hard to have to see them endure all of that just before the finish line and then face another marathon of another department’s making,” Bergman said.

Scheduled arrivals:

Tuesday: 275 South Africans from Washington, US.

Friday: 550 South Africans from Bangkok, Bali and Jakarta.

Saturday: 275 South Africans from Washington, US.

