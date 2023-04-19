Direct imprisonment and therapy recommended for Jeremy Sias

Cape Town - A probation officer’s report, handed in as part of sentencing proceedings for Jeremy Sias, the man found not guilty of the murder of Megan Cremer, on Tuesday recommended direct imprisonment with therapeutic rehabilitation after he was convicted of theft and defeating the ends of justice. Sias, 30, now awaits the court’s decision after spending almost four years awaiting trial.

The probation officer’s report, which has been handed to the court, details the father’s profile. The consultation involved interviews with the families of both Sias and Meghan Cremer, who was killed in August 2019. Compiled by Lilian Zweni, the report said: “The mother of the deceased reported that she felt the justice system had failed them. They got a recording that the accused confessed to killing the deceased, but he was acquitted of the murder. “The mother reported that she doesn’t want to talk about it any more because the entire incident is too traumatising for her.”

Sias’s family lives in a two-bedroomed shack where they don’t have a kitchen or lounge area, the report said. “They cook at the girlfriend’s mother’s shack. They have an outside toilet. The accused was the primary caregiver to his children and family. He was the only one who worked in the family and supported his family. The girlfriend is currently volunteering at the church that helps her with food.” In concluding her observation, the probation officer suggested a sentence of direct imprisonment to further assist Sias realise his actions “were serious and have consequences”.