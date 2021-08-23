Director of the District Six Museum, Siddeeq Railoun, dies

Cape Town - The District Six Museum has announced the untimely passing of its passionately serving executive director, Siddeeq Railoun. Railoun was formally appointed as executive director of the museum in May this year.

In a Facebook post, the museum expressed its shock and sadness following his death on Monday. “Over the three months since he joined us, he has made a tremendous impact. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that you keep them in your prayers. May he be granted the highest place in Jannah (Heaven).” Independent memory practitioner and District Six Museum research associate Bonita Bennett said Railoun hit the ground running following his appointment.

“Taking over a non-profit that was hit hard by the pandemic was no mean feat. He embraced all of the challenges and was committed to retaining the continuity of the District Six Museum’s well-established memory practice while at the same time driving newness. He had a very brief but energetic stint and will be remembered for that. He will be missed.” The funeral took place on Monday, at Saturn Close, Surrey Estate, according to the Islamic faith. Last month, Railoun spearheaded the “Seven for Seven initiative” for the museum’s upkeep, a concept inspired by the iconic District Six Seven Steps.

Previously, Railoun said it was his intention to strengthen the museum’s position as an “indispensable part of the diverse community that makes up the city, while maintaining national and global relevance as a site of conscience”. Railoun was an anti-apartheid activist and previously worked as an educator. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, loved ones and the District Six Museum community on the great loss to the sectors.