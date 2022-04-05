Disabled dad dies after being shot in the face allegedly by Belhar extortionists

Cape Town - Incensed Belhar residents say they are not prepared to let extortion gangs seep into their community on their watch as it will mean the sacrifice of many innocent lives. This after a disabled home owner was shot and killed in the driveway in Curie Street.

Story continues below Advertisment

The victim, 48-year-old Abraham Wingrove, allegedly died at the hands of assailants who wanted to extort his tenants who operated a spaza shop from his garage. A family friend said Wingrove’s children and extended family battled to make sense of his murder. “I’m still in disbelief. Who kills a disabled man so cruelly like that? They shot him three times in the face like he was nothing. An innocent disabled man who couldn’t even defend himself. The only thing he did was to stand up for the people in his yard so they wouldn’t be harassed and extorted. No one can fault him for doing the right thing.

“We have all seen what is happening to communities that have been taken over by extortion gangs. People are dying every day, and now they want to start that here. What will happen to our businesses, to property owners and so forth? We cannot allow that to happen,” she said. Belhar councillor Delmaine Cottee said: “I have heard reports of these incidents taking place in the Pentech area in Belhar. While it seems they have been happening for some time, there haven’t been any direct initiatives instituted to address them at this point and time. “For us to tackle this issue, I think residents must be made aware of the situation so that as a community we can approach law enforcement and encourage them to take necessary actions.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Belhar police were still investigating. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact the police at 0860 010 111. [email protected]