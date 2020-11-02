Disciplinary hearing of Heathfield principal to go ahead after Labour Court ruling

Cape Town – The disciplinary hearing of Heathfield High School principal Wesley Neumann will go ahead following a Labour Court ruling on Monday.

The Labour Court has ruled in favour of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and struck off Neumann’s application to interdict his disciplinary hearing.

The judgment in the case was handed down after it was reserved last week. The principal had approached the Labour Court arguing a decision regarding the legality of head of department Brian Schreuder’s contract must be made first, and thus his disciplinary hearing postponed.

Neumann faces six charges after having earlier this year refused to reopen the school amid the Covid-19 infection peak, including that of failing to carry out a lawful instruction of the employer, committing misconduct by allegedly encouraging personnel to not report for duty and discouraging the attendance of learners via social media platforms, and or prejudicing the administration, discipline or efficiency of the WCED, by distributing disrespectful pictures and/or videos on Facebook.

The court ruled Neumann’s motion be struck off the roll for lack of urgency, and he must pay the respondents’ costs, including the costs of one counsel.