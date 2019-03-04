The Cape Malay Choir board started its annual competition at the City Hall last weekend. It says many of its members are being deprived of enjoying their culture as the City of Cape Town has taken away use of the Good Hope Centre in recent years. Picture: Yazeed Kamaldien

Cape Town - The Cape Malay Choir board wants City officials to open the Good Hope Centre for its annual singing contest as many of its members cannot fit into the smaller City Hall. The board’s competition started last weekend at the City Hall, where hundreds of its supporters were turned away. The competition runs for the next few weekends.

Board president Shafick April says that when they used the Good Hope Centre up to 5 000 people could attend their competition for the coveted Silver Fez trophy.

When the City of Cape Town decided to rent out the centre to a film company a few years ago, many events were without a venue.

The City Hall can hold about 830 people – far fewer than the number of people who want to attend the board’s competition, says April.

“The City is stifling us. They don’t care about our culture and we are local people. They are just interested in making money. But we must have places for our community,” he said.

“We can’t understand why we can’t go back to the Good Hope Centre. It seems good only for the film company because the City can make money.”

April said the board now had to hire extra security and fencing to curb people from coming in at the door without a ticket. “We can sell only a certain number of tickets and we had to turn away hundreds of people.”

Board spokesperson Ismail Ely said the City had assisted them to host their competition at the Bellville Velodrome, but it was “not central and it is costly to get there”.

“We have had our competition at the Good Hope Centre since 1983. Not having this is a challenge for our culture. People look forward to this event. It is disappointing that they can’t enter the venue,” said Ely.

He added: “Some people made fake tickets to get in because the tickets were sold out. They were so desperate to see the show.

“It’s really a total letdown for our people. There are between 60 and 100 members per choir. If we give only one ticket per member then they can only bring one family member.

“They can’t enjoy their culture because they don’t have access to do it. This is a family event. It creates social cohesion between our members.”

James Vos, the City’s mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, said the Good Hope Centre was being leased for use by the film industry.

“The City values the cultural contribution of the Cape Malay choirs, and support of R1.3 million for City services and waiver of costs for City-owned venues forms part of the package of support for the associations,” said Vos. “Part of the cash funding was for transportation costs to assist the choir members to travel to venues.”

