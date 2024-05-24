‘Disfigured learner’ calls on court and Bishops College to hold former ‘violent’ learner culpable

Cape Town - The disciplinary transgressions of former Bishops Diocesan College pupil Bingo Ivanisevic have been laid bare in the Western Cape High Court amid the ongoing civil suit for R645000 in damages against him. After days of hearings into the dramatic water polo punch by Ivanisevic that left Rondebosch Boys’ High School pupil Ross Stone disfigured in February 2018, disciplinary records submitted to court on Wednesday show Ivanisevic had a history of being reprimanded for violent incidents.

Despite an earlier glowing report by Ivanisevic’s tutor Angus Firth, the disciplinary record shows otherwise. Bishops recorded two incidents where Ivanisevic was accused of dangerous tackles during rugby matches. While in Grade 11, Ivanisevic was reprimanded for eight incidents that included bunking school, smoking e-cigarettes, exhibiting violence, dishonesty and disrespectful conduct.

While completing his matric year in 2018, Bishops recorded eight more incidents that included assault, disrespecting a teacher, plagiarism and dangerous rugby tackles. The records from Bishops also show a letter from former water polo coach and history teacher Fiona Viotti, who wrote that she went to visit Stone’s family after the incident to apologise. Viotti made headlines in 2019 when her alleged sexual relationship with a matric pupil was exposed.

The sex scandal rocked Bishops as it was reported that Viotti had allegedly sent nude photos of herself to pupils, and videos of herself masturbating on a bed. The material was distributed on a site but later taken down when her attorneys threatened to take criminal action against the person who distributed the material. She resigned immediately.

In his claim, Stone’s legal team submitted a breakdown which included medical expenses incurred as a result of the attack, future medical expenses and general damages amounting to just over R645000. This after Ross’s teeth were punched into his gums, a bone was cracked in his mouth and one of his teeth was retrieved from the bottom of the swimming pool. Stone has called on the courts to find both Ivanisevic and Bishops liable.

Bishops, in turn, has called on the court to hold only Ivanisevic liable. The case has been postponed to October when legal teams are expected to submit their heads of argument before judgment is handed down. [email protected]