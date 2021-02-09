Disgruntled Cape parents meet WCED over desired removal of Mfuleni principal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Fairdale Primary School's governing body in Mfuleni was summoned by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Monday, as parents continued to seek the removal of the acting principal. Bongiwe Khuze was appointed as an acting principal after it was officially opened by the department. However, parents alleged her appointment was irregular and demanded the department provide answers as to how she was appointed. WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton said senior officials from the department met with a group of community members and parents. Merton said the department undertook to investigate various allegations and would report to the group on Friday. The meeting comes after a group of parents, SGB and Mfuleni Education Forum locked teachers out of the school demanding the department appoint a new principal with immediate effect. Sakhumzi Mpetsheni, the deputy chairperson for Fairdale primary school’s governing body, said parents were not going to back down until the situation was sorted out by the department.

Last week, he said the issue of appointing a principal started last year, after they (SGB), two community members and the department conducted interviews for the post.

"In September last year, we conducted interviews with the guidance of Noel Peterson, the circuit manager. The process was free and fair, and everything was concluded.“

Mpetsheni said Peterson told them that day everything was concluded, and the only thing he needed to do was to meet with the SGB to report back on the processes.

However, at a later stage, WCED said the SGB did not reach consensus, and the acting principal would continue to lead the school while the process to appoint a principal was finalised.

In a leaked letter seen by the Cape Argus, Peterson informed the SGB it did not ratify the recommendations made by the interview committee, and after no rectification was completed, no nomination was made by the SGB.

Peterson said the head of department then sent a letter expressing that an appointment could not be made, as the SGB had not made a nomination, and that irregularities were picked up in the evidence submitted to the head office.

“The head of Education subsequently instructed that the process must be re-done from the interview stage. The intention is to still keep the SGB fully involved in the process, and to add district officials to help facilitate this process.”

Cape Argus