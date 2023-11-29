Dismay as Andile Lili assault case is on hold yet again

Cape Town - Parties left the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court disappointed after the case of assault against politician Andile Lili was postponed. The ANC leader was charged after he allegedly slapped female principal Siphiwe Hazel Ngcongca on November 24, 2022.

The incident happened at Enkanini Primary School where Lili was serving on the school governing body (SGB), which has since been disbanded. The assault allegedly happened during a heated argument at the school. “She was assaulted when she was trying to find out what the problem was that Lili had with her,” a source close to Ngcongca revealed.

“And when she stood tall she was assaulted, along with a male teacher who was trying to find out what the reason for the hostility was.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond previously stated they were aware of the conflict that transpired, as a result of an ongoing dispute between the principal and the (former) SGB chairperson. “The WCED has engaged with the (former) SGB chairperson, who had illegally prevented the principal from entering the school premises.

“The manner in which the SGB chairperson has dealt with his alleged grievances cannot be condoned.” On Tuesday Lili was confident he would be exonerated, but the proceedings were brief and the case was postponed until December 5 due to load shedding. His lawyer pleaded with the magistrate to continue as Lili stands to lose employment.

After the postponement Lili rushed to the court manager to report the “unfairness” in the case. “I really hoped that the case would be finalised. I didn’t want people to use this case for political gain. I’m very disappointed, this woman has no witnesses, the investigation was concluded. “I wanted to go and lay a complaint at the court manager’s office; the delay was unnecessary because the case has taken its toll on me.

“I’ve always stood against gender-based violence and the problem is that this alleged assault was used to frustrate me, I’ve lost everything because of this. This is a political smear campaign.” Outside court were two groups, those singing Struggle’s songs, and Lili’s people who stood metres away. The principal’s supporters sang outside the court during the proceedings. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Ngcongca supporter, Nolusindiso Matiwane, said she too was not happy about the delay.

“We went to court with the hope that the case would be finalised. We are worried about the victim. “These delays further convince us that women are not protected by the justice system. “As females in Ward 95 we are not happy with what Lili did, he didn’t show leadership at the time of the assault and all we see now is a man who abuses women.