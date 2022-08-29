Dispute over the death of female baboon in Betty’s Bay

Cape Town - The Overstrand Municipality has come under fire from a baboon activist over its utterances following the death of a female baboon in Silversands, Betty’s Bay, last week. In a statement released by municipal manager Dean O’Neill, the municipality said on first inspection, the female baboon had sustained a dog bite wound on one of its thighs and the baboon team was unable to assess the injuries because the baboon had moved away into thick bushes.

The municipality said when the team was able to locate the injured baboon hours later, its condition had deteriorated to the point where it stopped breathing and later died. However, what got under activist Renee Bish’s skin was that the municipality referred to a “known” activist for baboon rights, whom it said was on the scene and disrupted the course of events. The municipality further called on the residents not to interfere with the baboon management team in carrying out their duties as this could result in dire consequences for the baboons.

Bish said she took strong issue with the Overstrand Municipality’s statement and not only denied interfering with the rescue team, but how the rescue efforts were carried out. Bish said the statement was issued without regard to actual events and only served to cause further division in the Betty’s Bay community. This was not the first time the municipality had been criticised over its baboon management. Last year, the municipality and its service provider, Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS), came under scrutiny over the decision to euthanise a male baboon, “Scarface”, from the Betty’s Bay troop.

Bish, who detailed how the event unfolded, said she responded to the incident after calls for her intervention persisted as the Baboon Hotline and the HWS were not responding. Bish said for several hours she did not approach the baboon, even when the HWS staff left, but only used binoculars to check if the baboon was still in the same place. She said the baboon did not move in all this time and the property owners were concerned that the vet would not arrive. “The house owners left with their dog to go back to Cape Town and asked me to stay to give them updates on the situation. Another neighbour came back to check. She volunteered to take my place and I left.

“I was not even present at the property when the vet finally arrived – much later. The baboon had been without vet attention for hours,” she said. The Overstrand Municipality said further details would be made available when the investigation was completed. [email protected]