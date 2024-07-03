Disruptive rainfall over Cape Town expected today

Preparations are under way for weather-related damage to power infrastructure as heavy rain and gale-force wind are expected over Cape Town today. The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of roads and informal settlements as well as motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility today.

Saws also issued a warning for damaging coastal winds resulting in difficulty navigating at sea. The City said: “The inclement weather expected this week could lead to high electricity service request call volumes and impact repair turnaround times due to the possible weather-related damage to power infrastructure. “The City reminds residents that our teams will attend to service requests in the fastest time possible, if safe to proceed.”