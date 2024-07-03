Disruptive rainfall over Cape Town expected today

Preparations are under way for weather-related damage to power infrastructure as heavy rain and gale-force wind are expected over Cape Town today.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of roads and informal settlements as well as motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility today.
Saws also issued a warning for damaging coastal winds resulting in difficulty navigating at sea.
The City said: “The inclement weather expected this week could lead to high electricity service request call volumes and impact repair turnaround times due to the possible weather-related damage to power infrastructure.
“The City reminds residents that our teams will attend to service requests in the fastest time possible, if safe to proceed.”
The City said its energy teams continued to remove large branches and vegetation encroaching on critical electricity infrastructure on City-owned property.
“This winter readiness work reduces the risk of power disruptions to residential -and commercial customers as far as possible, especially during winter months.
“The City reminds residents to have a look at trees and vegetation on their own property that could be a risk to the power supply, but to leave tree trimming near all electricity infrastructure to professionals,” the City said.