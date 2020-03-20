District Six associations slam plan to develop parking area close to Charlie’s Bakery

Cape Town - A proposed social housing project in District Six has unleashed the ire of residents and the District Six advocacy group. The City proposed a social housing project for a parking lot close to Charlie’s Bakery and the Fugard Theatre. In the proposal the City said: “It is recommended that a portion of Erven 551, 5519-5536 Cape Town situated at Harrington Street, Caledon Street and Canterbury Street Cape Town, measuring approximately 4610m² in extent, the subject property shall be utilised for the purpose of social housing only. The Housing Development department accepts full responsibility for the required land use processes.” It was tabled at a sub-council meeting earlier this week. District Six Ratepayers and Residents Association chairperson Asa Salie said: “What’s confusing about this proposal is why the City has decided to build on that land. I believe that there were claims lodged on that land.” District Six Advocacy group chairperson Tanya Kleinhans said: “What the City is displaying is that all parking spaces would be developed. What’s even more disturbing is the fact that they did not consult with the property owners in District Six who could have land claims on that land.”

Kleinhans said she wanted the City to prove that they were the owners of the land.

“If they can’t prove that they are the owners, we should challenge the City legally because they can’t just develop on land in our area. To make matters worse, the area is already full and we already have issues such as vagrants and crime,” she said

Over the last three months the City has announced bold plans on the future of District Six. At a recent meeting with claimants, the City said it would implement a holistic plan for the area which would include spatial and environmental elements such as roads, water, sewerage, public and green spaces, densification and environmental sustainability, as well as with economic and social empowerment strategies in mind.

In his State of the Province Address, Premier Alan Winde said the province would redevelop the area “better and quicker”.

Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said: “The City will respond in due course on particulars as it is currently focusing on emergency matters. The City is absolutely committed to enabling the delivery of more affordable accommodation for qualifying residents on suitable land in urban centres across the city.”

Ward councillor for the area Brandon Golding said the proposal had been sent back to Human Settlements to come up with a more coherent plan to the sub-council.

“In terms of the framework development plan for the area, we need a proper plan. We want Human Settlements to tell us exactly what they are planning.”

