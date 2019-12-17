“Our team has been able to work out our own time-frame, and we have found that with a collaborated effort with the City and the national government we will be able to complete the first phase of the development, using everyone’s resources,” Ajam said.
However, Ajam warned that factionalism within the community could stall the development.
“There are still many angry groupings and we have witnessed this. We can only move forward once we all speak with a collective voice. I will always extend an olive branch to them. But we need to agree on this, because if we don’t we will wait even longer to return to the area,” he warned.
Didiza is expected to submit the “framework plan” as part of the District Six restitution process. The submission comes after litigation brought by the working committee against Didiza’s predecessor, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, who agreed to provide a copy of the framework plan by February this year, after an order granted by Judge Jody Kollapen in 2018. After missing this deadline, the court issued a punitive costs order against the minister for her role in the District Six delays.