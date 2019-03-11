District Six community members attend the meeting in Salt River to discuss a way forward. The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform has said it would take another 20 years for the restitution process to conclude. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Cape Town - District Six claimants are preparing for another court battle with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform after the District Six Working Committee described the “holistic plan” filed by the department as an “insult to justice”. The committee held a mass meeting in Salt River where claimants discussed the way forward after the department conceded it would take at least two decades to conclude restitution.

“We are utterly disgusted by their plans, but we are going to respond to them then we are going to approach the court so that we can get an urgent court date as early as April,” said Shahied Ajam chairperson of the working committee.

Ajam said they would then present to the court their own plan to fast-track the restitution and development in the area. “We are ready and willing to take on the District Six development and it will take less than 20 years to complete. Our plan can be completed within three years,” he said.

Ajam also said that the department’s plan contains a wide range of inconsistencies.

“They are making statements in their papers that do not make any sense and are inconsistent.

“We want to create a partnership with national government and tell them we have a plan and here it is,” he said.

Last week the Cape Argus reported that the department could only repatriate the land by 2039. The department had filed court papers in response to a Western Cape High Court order in November.

“In paragraph 5 they said that consultation was still ongoing and what did the court order? They said they want that plan.

“They are in breach of the court order and I doubt that the judge is going to take kindly to that; he is going to take that as an insult,” Ajam said.

“Instead, what was delivered to the court was a poor excuse for non-delivery. All the government could offer as explanation for its failure to deliver the much-anticipated conceptual plan was the holiday breaks in mid-December 2018 and mid-January 2019. This is intolerable. The truth of the matter is that the government had many years to prepare their plans, because restitution and return to the land has been a burning issue for years,” Ajam said.

According to the committee, there were 3000 claimants fighting to return to District Six.

“We are seeking to holistically rehabilitate and reintegrate the dispossessed community into the fabric of society with emphasis on process.

“This means restoring their property loss, restoring their sense of security, their dignity, their sense of empowerment, their faith in democracy and justice, and the harmony and social support they crave to put their lives together,” he said.

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform spokesperson Phuti Mabelebele told the Cape Argus that the plan presented to the court would be a collaboration with various departments in the national government.

“The plan is supposed to be crafted and agreed to by all parties and in consultation with the District Six claimants.

“The matter will then be adjudicated by court which will direct them on how the matter will proceed. The plan will require participation and funding by various sector departments and the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

“It is our hope that with the assistance of the court we will eventually reach a final settlement agreement for the development and resettlement of the District Six claimants community,” she said.

