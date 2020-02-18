On Saturday, claimants gathered at the Castle of Good Hope to mark the 54th anniversary of the declaration of the area as a white area. The event was hosted by the District Six Working Committee and attended by a number of officials.
Mayor Dan Plato said the City remained committed to supporting the restitution process and that he hoped restitution would move quickly for the hundreds of claimants waiting to return to the area.
“I look forward to seeing former residents receive the keys to their new homes. It is something I am sure will bring closure and joy in the hearts of the many who have fond memories of their time in District Six, and now have the opportunity to create new ones.”
Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, told claimants about plans to create a memorial wall in District Six with the fragments of the demolished houses that would be unearthed.