Plans to accommodate the rest of the District Six land claimants have hit another snag due to a stalemate between CPUT and various government departments. Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Plans to accommodate the rest of the District Six land claimants have hit another snag due to a stalemate between CPUT and various government departments over the transfer of land. A document pointing out that the houses in Phase 3 of the development for about 108 claimants won’t be handed over until title deeds can be issued, is currently being discussed by the Human Settlements Department and the City of Cape Town.

“In addition, the City of Cape Town will not allow internal reticulation (water and electrical connections) until there is a subdivision of individual stand with titles. This is not attainable without the land transfer,” the document states.

It appears that for Phase 3 (Q site) to be completed, CPUT needs to transfer about 5.6 hectares of land to the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, but that hasn’t happened yet as the institution is waiting for the Department of Public Works to transfer land to the university for its future expansion.

And it is here that the problem lies. Public Works said it could not release the land to CPUT as it was needed by other state departments.

“It appear the understanding was Public Works would transfer the state properties to CPUT and CPUT would in turn also further donate its properties on the East Campus to Rural Development and Land Reform as a separate transaction in support of the District Six Redevelopment Programme.

“The matter do date remains unresolved and for this purpose discussions have been scheduled by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, Department of Public Works, the Department of Higher Education and CPUT to find an amicable solution the problem,” the report said.

In its reaction to the stalemate CPUT said that it was an active participant in all the discussions surrounding District Six and around the land distribution.

“Our engagements with the national and provincial departments of Human Settlements goes back many years and we remain committed to an outcome which services all stakeholders,” said CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley in response to the report.

The report concluded that the Department of Human Settlements in conjunction with the provincial Department of Human Settlements, Housing Development Agency and the City of Cape Town had identified various state-owned land parcels which if released expeditiously could be used to accommodate the remaining 954 District Six land claimants.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “What we have agreed with the District Six group is because there are so many people and so many levels, we will allow District Six residents back on our land, City-owned land, whatever the zoning of that land is and whatever the heritage value is.”

Provincial Human Settlements spokesperson Muneera Allie said: “The department has not engaged with the national Department of Public Works and CPUT regarding this matter.

“Actions going forward will be mapped out following the meeting with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, and the City of Cape Town - the meeting which is scheduled to take place during this month.”

District Six Working committee chairperson Shahied Ajam said: “This sets our plans back completely. Does this imply that they can’t supply us with land? I am completely dumbstruck because why would they have to ask CPUT for their parcels of land? Why can’t they have the 42 hectares of land?”

