The District Six Civic Association's Asa Salie said the illegal land invasion was a problem it had been facing for a long time.
“The City chases them out of the CBD on to the fields. Due to them taking over the land, we are faced with filth and an increase in rodents and cockroaches.”
Salie said that because of the increase in the vagrants, there had also been a a surge in criminal activity.
“It is also a fact that it is mainly foreign nationals who squat on the fields, and deal in drugs, break into cars and houses and yards. We face this every day,” Salie said.