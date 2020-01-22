‘Do more to save African penguins’









Research is being done to monitor the movement and ecology of the endangered African penguins to protect them from possible extinction. Photographer:Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Research is being done to monitor the movement and ecology of the endangered African penguins to protect them from possible extinction. With the species endangered, a research project that began last year is to continue this year between SANParks, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), Birdlife South Africa and UCT to gain better insight into the type of fish penguins eat and where they hunt. The monitoring of the penguins will help scientists and managers to know where penguins move around, and the potential threats to them, such as pollution and illegal fishing. SANParks Cape Research Centres marine biologist Alison Kock said: “The species is undergoing severe declines across South Africa due to food shortages as a result of climate change and overfishing. The Simon’s Town colony is one of only a few colonies in the country that has a stable population. We suspect this is due to increased food availability close to the colony.” Kock said the penguin population has been declining in recent years due to the shortage of food and falling prey to land and sea predators. Simon’s Town shows a stable penguin population that could be the result of the marine-protected area in False Bay.

“An area in False Bay is closed to commercial purse-seine fisheries, and the urban habitat surrounding the penguin colony is providing a safe place from predators, especially land-based predators,” she said.

New marine-protected areas have also recently been declared around Robben Island and Bird Island (Algoa Bay), which would benefit the penguins in the future.

Kock said some scientists are saying that the decline of the penguin population is due to overfishing, while others argue it is due to changing environmental conditions, causing the fish populations to shift eastwards.

“GPS loggers temporarily attached to 12 adult African Penguins showed that penguins from Simon’s Town travelled as far as Kogel Bay, 37km east of the colony,” she said.

While the penguins remain endangered, they are still being threatened at the Boulders Beach penguin colony.

#SeaTheBiggerPicture founder, Chriss Krauss, said there were still too many people encroaching on the secluded areas where the penguins are.

We know what you’re thinking: “It’s two weeks into 2020 and the Aquarium hasn’t shared a video of penguins on stairs!!!”🐧



Well, here you go.



Thanks for the adorable video @claudielayton/IG 📹 #cute pic.twitter.com/Mo7acf93XM — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) January 14, 2020

🐧You know a penguin is flippering happy when…https://t.co/z3tg1vonlt



Credit: Ayrton King pic.twitter.com/dqFyCmc89l — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) January 18, 2020

[email protected]