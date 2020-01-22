With the species endangered, a research project that began last year is to continue this year between SANParks, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), Birdlife South Africa and UCT to gain better insight into the type of fish penguins eat and where they hunt.
The monitoring of the penguins will help scientists and managers to know where penguins move around, and the potential threats to them, such as pollution and illegal fishing.
SANParks Cape Research Centres marine biologist Alison Kock said: “The species is undergoing severe declines across South Africa due to food shortages as a result of climate change and overfishing. The Simon’s Town colony is one of only a few colonies in the country that has a stable population. We suspect this is due to increased food availability close to the colony.”
Kock said the penguin population has been declining in recent years due to the shortage of food and falling prey to land and sea predators. Simon’s Town shows a stable penguin population that could be the result of the marine-protected area in False Bay.