SAPS passing out parades for SAPS trainees who have successfully completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme at Tshwane Police Academy in Pretoria West. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - With the staggering unemployment rate and crime rife in South Africa, the SAPS is recruiting new police constables for this year. Police spokesperson Hein Hendricks said they were looking for matriculated South African citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 years old.

Hendricks said 2018’s successful matriculants were encouraged to apply.

“Applicants must be in possession of a light motor vehicle driving licence. However, 10% of the total allocation of trainees will be allowed without a driving licence.”

Applicants must be physically and mentally fit, undergo a psychological and integrity assessment and be proficient in at least two official languages, “of which one must be English”.

This comes almost a month after 3 701 police recruits graduated from various police academies - 2 370 were males and 1 331 were females. Tshwane had the bulk of the graduates with 2445, Bhisho 825, and 431 graduated from Oudtshoorn Academy.

Hendricks said applicants must also take the oath of office, undergo training, “not have any tattoo marks which will be visible when wearing SAPS summer uniform, have no previous criminal convictions and/or pending criminal, civil and disciplinary cases”.

Application forms are available at all local police stations and the Provincial Recruitment Centre.

“The application form must be completed in own handwriting and handed in at the nearest police station,” Hendricks said.

The closing date is January 18.

