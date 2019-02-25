This past weekend, the City’s Metro Police academy hosted 100 learners from five schools in the city for a leadership camp. Picture: Supplied

The learners were drawn from Mountview, Salt River, Kensington, Philippi and Luhlaza Secondary Schools.





Forty of the learners will be recruited to join the Youth Cadet Programme, in association with the Western Cape Education Department.





"We are extremely proud of our Youth Cadet Programme. It is social crime prevention in action, and we have seen a number of young people flourish as a result and become leaders in their communities. In the last few years, we have also started offering training like basic peace officer and first-aid training, and even driving lessons. This gives our cadets access to a range of opportunities as they transition from school into the working world," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.





The Youth Cadet Programme was established in 2013, on the back of numerous successful Metro Police youth camps that focused on positive youth development.





Learners who showed the most improvement in behaviour and discipline after attending the camps were selected to register as youth cadets. The Youth Cadet Programme started with a first intake of 32 members.





The new recruits will increase the number of cadets to more than 200.





The criteria for entry into the Youth Cadet Programme are:

No criminal record or pending criminal investigation

Have no objection to City of Cape Town’s drug testing programme

Learners must not disrupt the programme in any way

Learner must want to be part of the programme

Learners must be able to cope with extramural activities

Students (Grade 8) must attend a Youth Camp before possible selection into the Youth Cadet Programme

Entry into the Youth Cadet Programme starts strictly from Grade 9

Punctuality and attendance to be strictly adhered to

Learner must be prepared to adhere to a Professional Code of Conduct

Conform to paramilitary code of conduct for Dress Regulations

Adhere to the Metro Police Academy Code of Conduct

Entry motivations to be supported by learner’s parents, guardians, teachers and finally sanctioned by the Department of Education

Sanctioned nominees must complete an assessment as determined by the Cape Town Metro Police Academy for a final entry process

The learner must not default on their school curriculum and must be in the registry of a school

Annual submission of school achievement with regard to advancement in grades

Positive annual achievement and advancement within the Youth Cadet curriculum

"A community can only benefit from individuals who possess a positive spirit and good leadership qualities. These youth cadets have the potential to act as role-models and to effect change in their social and community circles.





Many have already done us proud with their achievements and willingness to exploit the opportunities that have come their way and I encourage the new recruits to follow in their footsteps," added Smith.





