Together with international volunteers, Habitat for Humanity will be building a house in Delft for Lulama Gomana, 54, a single mother of two, who lives in a shack with her children, two grandchildren and her late brother’s two children in Delft.
Construction work will finally begin this week and will see Global Village volunteers from Thrivent, based in the US, the Path to Health team and Habitat for Humanity come together to make Gomana’s dream of living in a brick house a reality, at the request of Dr Raoul Goldberg.
“Habitat for Humanity SA believes that a home is the foundation for a family to achieve strength, stability and self-reliance. This project is so close to my heart. May it inspire transformational conversations between domestic workers and their employers.
“We need to partner and bridge the divide in order to see a real generational change in SA,” said Habitat for Humanity’s communications specialist, Lyndall McCarthy.