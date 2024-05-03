Doctor Rassie Erasmus honoured for healing our Rainbow nation

Cape Town - When the novice Cheetahs coach Rassie Erasmus was using disco lights from the roof of the Free State stadium to signal messages to his players, he could not have had the faintest clue that he was on the path to an honorary doctorate from the North-West University (NWU). In between, of course, has been Currie Cup successes with the Cheetahs and two Rugby World Cups, yet Erasmus looked bashful and a touch overwhelmed on stage for the awarding of his degree.

Adorned in full academic regalia, the Springbok coach was awarded – and this a mouthful – the degree Philosophiae Doctor (Honoris Causa), in the discipline of Coaching Science. Ultimately, it was a case of “arise Doctor Rassie” after the Dean had performed the rituals. And what an achievement it is for the humble product of the rough-andtough Gqeberha suburb of Despatch.

A bashful Erasmus said: “I’m extremely honoured and humbled to receive this recognition, but I have to give the credit to the Springbok team and management for their resilience and determination over the last few years. “Rugby is a team sport and success is a collective effort. So, although this is an incredible achievement for me, the credit must go to those who made huge sacrifices throughout the last few years, and to our supporters who have been unwavering in their support.” The NWU announced that the honorary doctorate was bestowed on Erasmus in recognition of his innovative management of the Boks during their victorious 2019 and 2023 World Cup campaigns.