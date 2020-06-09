Doctors Without Borders calls for donations to its Covid-19 crisis fund

Cape Town - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called on the public to donate to its Covid-19 Crisis Fund. The non-profit, member-based organisation has had operations in South Africa since 2000 with its provision of HIV treatment. “Treating HIV-TB co-infection and drug-resistant forms of TB became additional operational priority in the years following, as well as developing a community based medical and psychological response to meet the needs of victims of sexual violence,” said MSF Southern Africa’s head of philanthropy and partnerships, Samantha Ngcolomba. “We help people worldwide, delivering emergency medical aid in refugee camps to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from health care. Our teams are made up of tens of thousands of health professionals, logistics and administrative staff bound together by our charter.” Due to the Covid-19 pandemic falling outside of the ambit of MSF’s annual project budget, the Covid-19 Crisis Fund was established.

According to Ngcolomba, about R40 million was needed for MSF’s operational plan across four provinces.

Funds would be used to assist in Covid-19 interventions alongside the Health Department.

Individuals online donations can be made via the MSF website: www.msf.org.za/covid-19-crisis-fund

For corporate donations, contact Ngcolomba at 072 198 3535 or email [email protected]

[email protected]

