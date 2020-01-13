CAPE TOWN - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said it will be expanding and improving its work across all its projects in 2020.
MSF teams provide medical and humanitarian assistance to people in over 70 countries, including responding to medical humanitarian issues such as the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), treating the war-wounded in Yemen, and offering care to sexual gender based violence (SGBV) survivors.
The improvements will be made in the fields of trauma care, maternal healthcare, outbreaks, new models for saving people critically ill with HIV, and paediatrics, the organisation said.
While MSF treats trauma patients, usually those who have been significantly injured in violence or road accidents, it is intent on saving more lives that are affected by trauma.
“[T]here are many people, the most critically wounded, that we are not able to save, they die before they arrive at our gates. By training the people who transport the wounded to our health centres and hospitals on how to keep these people alive, we want to save more lives,” said Dr Lynette Dominguez.