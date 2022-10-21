Domestic violence is the leading cause of murder in Western Cape, summit data shows

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government’s Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Summit has laid bare the dark state of violence against women and children in the province. The full-day summit held on Thursday saw nearly 1000 people joining virtually, from various sectors and non-governmental organisations.

The theme for the summit was “Accountability, Acceleration and Amplification Now” and it was held in preparation for the National Presidential GBVF Summit next month. Police brigadier Monica Swarts said for crimes against children 0-17 years, between the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, girls and boys within the age category of 15 to 17 were mostly affected. For girls, the top cases were sexual gratification, domestic violence and non-domestic violence-related arguments. For boys, the top causes were non-domestic violence-related arguments, gang-violence, sexual gratification, followed by domestic violence.

“Unfortunately you will note during the 2021/2022 year compared to the previous financial year, we have seen increases in all of the categories: murder, attempted murder, assaults, as well as sexual offences. “And in terms of sexual offences, the volume increases were noted in the sexual assault category, while rape in this category did show a reduction,” Swarts said. For the same period, gender-based violence cases were predominantly higher on Saturdays and Sundays, including Fridays, specifically between 9pm and midnight.

In 74% of cases analysed, the suspect had a close relationship or was known to the victim. The top places in which cases occurred were mostly in residences of the perpetrator or victim, including residences known by victim/perpetrator at 57.9%; followed by public places at 25.5%; and mode of transport at 2.3%. The top cause for murder was domestic violence, followed by gang-violence, and non-domestic violence related arguments.

The top 10 contributing stations for crimes against women and children were Delft, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Harare, Nyanga, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Worcester and Kleinvlei, with 21 of the 30 stations from the City of Cape Town. The national identified GBVF hot spot stations were: Bellville, Delft, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga. For the past financial year, in terms of sexual offences, Brigadier Sonja Harri said the total number of cases reported reached 1 756, with 1 207 cases reaching court.