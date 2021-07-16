Donated teddy bears bring a smile to kids from Baphumelele Children’s Home

Cape Town - The Cape Argus in partnership with Inspirational Connections donated handmade and collected teddy bears for Mandela Day and brought smiles to the faces of children from the Baphumelele Children’s Home in Khayelitsha, a refuge and place of safety for orphaned and vulnerable children. Inspirational Connections is a registered non-profit organisation that aims to assist communities by providing workshops, seminars and training in a variety of fields.

Inspirational Connections founder Dimi Christofidis said they endeavoured to collect and donate 67 knitted toys towards the Baphumelele Children’s Home for their Mandela Day celebration. “Our mission began in February, which was when we got some wool, needles and had adverts put up on social media asking for people that could knit or crochet to assist. Baphumelele was chosen because they are an amazing organisation doing their utmost best to support the children in their community,” said Christofidis. Despite challenges faced during the knitting and collection process, Inspirational Connections was able to exceed their target of 67 toys and collected a total of 80 knitted and donated toys towards the initiative.

“We feel that we need to provide our children with as much care and love as possible, especially during these difficult times. I am very humbled to see that there are so many people with open and generous hearts, caring for the community and coming together. “We would love to get more sponsors to collaborate with, as we have a few charity drives coming up and we would appreciate the assistance,” said Christofidis. Inspirational Connections founder Dimi Christofidis said they endeavoured to collect and donate 67 knitted toys towards the Baphumelele Children’s Home for their Mandela Day celebration. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Baphumelele Children’s Home HR manager Bukhosi Mpalweni said the home’s main focus was to provide a safe space for neglected, abused and abandoned children.