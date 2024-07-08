Donor bequeaths R50m to Stellenbosch University in last will and testament

Cape Town - The future looks bright for talented undergraduate and postgraduate students at Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Faculty of Theology and the Department of Music, thanks to R50 million that was bequeathed to the University in a donor’s last will and testament. Karen Bruns, senior director of development and alumni relations at the university, said people always talk about the transformative power of giving and with this donation they see it in action.

“The donor opted to remain anonymous and though we would have loved to publicly name and honour a person with such foresight, we will respect their wishes. “We are however incredibly grateful. This wonderful gift of education will undoubtedly leave a legacy,” said Bruns. Hugo Steyn, acting director: Principal Giving at SU, said the R50m is specifically earmarked for bursaries allocated to financially disadvantaged undergraduate and postgraduate students within the Faculty of Theology and the Department of Music.

“The funds will be invested and create a sustainable annual income stream, benefiting countless theology and music students for years to come. The first round of funds will be available soon and we should be able to award bursaries from 2025,” said Steyn. “Bursary programmes are crucial for providing access to higher education. These programmes bridge the financial gap for talented students, ensuring their potential is not hindered by economic constraints.” Prof Reggie Nel, dean of the Faculty of Theology, said: “Religious communities continue to play a decisive role on our continent and specifically to pursue the calls for justice, peace and healing.

“At times it failed this call by merely serving its own interests. This donation will ensure that the rigorous study of these communities and the formation of its leaders takes place in dialogue with all the various sciences and different world views, to serve the common good. “The donor is to be commended for leaving this legacy for generations to come. It will leave a footprint in our country and on our continent,” Nel said. Prof Mario Nell, chairperson of SU's Department of Music, said bursaries for study in music are crucial.