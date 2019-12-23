Donors pitch in over R200k for wine farm ruined in Greyton fire









A small fire in the Overberg district was contained. One home was destroyed. Supplied Cape Town - The fire that has been raging for a week and destroyed a property in the Overberg region has been contained. Authorities said a preliminary investigation concluded that the blaze was started by two children at the nature reserve last week. The Overberg District Municipality said: “This urban fire is contained and only one home was destroyed. No injuries were reported. “Working on Fire aerial support was dispatched and fire services, SANParks, farmers, police and the community avoided further losses.” The fire had been raging since last Wednesday and caused severe damage, although the extent of the damage cannot be determined as yet.

Meanwhile, over R225 000 has been raised in less than 24 hours after a wildfire destroyed Lismore Wine Farm in Greyton.

It is the home of well-known winemaker Samantha O’Keefe.

The fire, which started in a nearby nature reserve, is believed to have been started by children with malicious intent.

The fire unexpectedly moved to the vineyard and in less than 30 minutes the blaze destroyed O’Keefe’s home.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched on BackaBuddy to help O’Keefe rebuild her home and plant her vineyards.

The campaign went live last week and in less than 24 hours over R225000 was raised towards the target of R500000.

So far there have been campaign contributions from 130 local and international donors.

Floh Thiele, O’Keefe’s friend and the campaign’s creator, said: “After countless setbacks and immense challenges this wonderful woman became the sixth woman to be inducted into the prestigious Cape Winemakers Guild. “She has given her past and her future to build her dream.”

To donate, visit www.backabuddy.co.za/lismore

