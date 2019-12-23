Authorities said a preliminary investigation concluded that the blaze was started by two children at the nature reserve last week.
The Overberg District Municipality said: “This urban fire is contained and only one home was destroyed. No injuries were reported.
“Working on Fire aerial support was dispatched and fire services, SANParks, farmers, police and the community avoided further losses.”
The fire had been raging since last Wednesday and caused severe damage, although the extent of the damage cannot be determined as yet.