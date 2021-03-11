Don’t use illegal operators, taxi group warns Masiphumelele community

Cape Town - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has warned the Masiphumelele community to stop using non-taxi alliance transportation. In a letter issued yesterday, the association said it had come to an agreement at a meeting held on Tuesday that no more other transport would be allowed to transport people from Masiphumelele without an operating licence. "Only school transport transporting children is allowed to operate with no overload, and that only applies to school children under the age of 12 years." Melikhaya Mandulo, Cata chairperson for Masiphumelele, said they were trying to stop a brewing fight between them and those who were "taking their jobs". Mandulo said they had noted more e-hailing and private taxi shuttle drivers and people without permits transporting people in the area.

Cata's letter comes a few days after the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) retracted a threatening statement it made to e-hailing and private taxi shuttle drivers transporting workers late at night that they may not operate along their routes.

Cata provincial secretary Mandla Hermanus said that, as the regional structure, they had not been consulted by the association concerned.

"The regional executive will engage the association to get an understanding on what has led to this decision," said Hermanus.

He said if the association was able to identify people who were operating illegally on their routes, a way had to be found to alert the relevant authorities, who must act against those operating illegally.

Hermanus said illegal operations like this were contributing to taxi violence in the province.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial spokesperson Gershon Geyer said the taxi council did not encourage their members to take the law into their own hands.

Geyer said the issue was not discussed with them by the mentioned region and association. "In respect of the letter it came to our attention that illegal operations from other modes are on the increase in our members’ areas of operations and we want to appeal to law enforcement to clamp down with the same vigour as they do with the minibus industry."

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela’s spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka said Madikizela was angry about the letter, and immediately contacted the leaders of the taxi industry.

Makoba-Somdaka said the leadership assured him that the matter would be at the top of the agenda of their regional meeting that was expected to take place yesterday.

