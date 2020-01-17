A portrait of the late Sergeant David Hoffman displayed at his memorial service with four burning candles. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A charge sheet against a top police officer accused of shooting dead his colleague in August has not yet been finalised by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Marlon Appollis appeared briefly in the Franschhoek magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of culpable homicide in connection with the death of 40-year-old David Hoffman.

The State then asked for a postponement pending instructions from the DPP regarding the charge to be formulated against the accused. The entire docket was handed over to the DPP.

The incident happened on August 17 at a social gathering which was attended by Appollis and Hoffman. It is alleged that Appollis pulled out his service firearm and shot his colleague.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said back in August: “It’s alleged that there was a braai at a private house attended by the deceased and the suspect. The pair were off-duty.