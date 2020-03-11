Dr Carol Thomas posthumously honoured with lifetime achievement award

Cape Town - Well-loved Elsies River obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Carol Thomas, who died last year, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award (posthumous) by the SA Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on Monday. The inaugural Carol Thomas Memorial Lecture was one of the keynote addresses at Sasog’s 39th national congress. The award recognised Thomas’ dedication to achieving equity in women’s health and leadership in the promotion of training and research in obstetrics and gynaecology. Sasog membership and nominations committee chairperson Dr Malikah van der Schyff said Professor Laeticia Rispel delivered the lecture and honoured the life of Thomas and highlighted the importance of women in leadership, diversity and mentorship. Inspired by Thomas, Rispel spoke of the importance of delivering quality women’s health care without compromising the patient’s dignity or the health-care professional’s well-being. “Dr Carol Thomas was an excellent and beloved obstetrician and gynaecologist who mentored many young specialists and assisted them through difficult times. Her manner and spirit inspired and healed many,” said Van der Schyff at the event.

“As a pioneer and leader in women’s health, we remember her as a kind, inspiring soul who cared about each of us as women, no matter what, who or where we came from or where we were going to. She was the definition of an excellent mentor. She listened. She did not judge. She gave and never expected back.”

She added: “We, the medical community, mourn this devastating loss, not just to women’s health and the medical community, but also to her family and friends. There are so many of your friends and colleagues who continue to admire you.”

Thomas, 58, died on April 12, last year following complications after a double lung transplant.

She was the first female president of the SA Menopause Society and was awarded for “selfless dedication and commitment to reproductive and sexual health and rights” by the Planned Parenting Association of SAA.

