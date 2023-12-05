Dr Imtiaz Sooliman talks at first congress in sub-Saharan Africa for neurosurgeons

Cape Town - Gift of the Givers (GOTG) founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opened the 18th World Congress of Neurosurgery at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday. The occasion proved a major milestone as it’s the first time the event, the largest gathering of neurosurgeons globally, is being held in sub-Saharan Africa.

Hosted by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) and the Society of Neurosurgeons of South Africa, nearly 2 000 delegates will gather from December 4 to 8 at the CTICC. Speakers from more than 80 countries will present their latest research to the contingent of international neurosurgical specialists, suppliers, researchers and clinicians. During the opening ceremony, Sooliman, a medical doctor by profession who left his career to establish the disaster relief organisation, chose the platform to speak on humanity.

“I want to talk to you about humanity, about faith, and about spirituality. We’ve made huge progress in science and technology … but we don’t know how to live with each other. We don’t know how to have peace with each other. “We have stereotypes, frictions, disorder, war, prejudice, we just can’t get it right. With all our learning, there is something seriously wrong with humanity.” The Society of Neurosurgeons of South Africa president, Anthony Figaji, said: “This congress is not only the premier educational and networking opportunity for South African neurosurgeons and students – it also gives us the chance to showcase the contributions of neurosurgery in Africa and the diversity and beauty of Cape Town to our international peers. We look forward to welcoming you all.”