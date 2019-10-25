Motsepe made her remarks while addressing the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) International Council gala dinner in Cape Town.
The council is a global network of philanthropists with a commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children around the world. The council meets annually to interact with and learn from each other and guide its strategic objectives.
Motsepe commended Unicef for partnering with South Africa’s efforts of promoting breastfeeding.
“Global evidence proves that where breastfeeding is protected, promoted and supported, women are two-and- a-half times more likely to breastfeed.