The Draft Western Cape Rail Transport Bill is available for comment until May 15. The bill is in response to the issues plaguing rail transportation. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The Draft Western Cape Rail Transport Bill is currently available for public comment until May 15. “The draft legislation was in response to the serious and urgent need to address the issues plaguing rail transportation in the province, and seeks to improve rail safety and rail service standards and makes proposals on how it should be achieved,” said Siphesihle Dube, spokesperson of MEC of Transport and Public Works Donald Grant.

Dube said there was no questioning the important role that passenger rail played in providing high-capacity, affordable, efficient and rapid access to opportunities in any metropolitan area.

He said road-based public transport simply did not compare with the bulk carriage capabilities of an efficient passenger rail system. “Unfortunately, across the country (and specifically here in the Western Cape), the passenger rail service has been in a state of crisis characterised by declining performance capacity, punctuality, safety and an increase in cancellations and overcrowding. In the Western Cape, these issues have been exacerbated by crippling arson attacks, theft and vandalism.”

He said the adverse consequence of the situation has seen a mass passenger exodus to road-based transport, which has increased congestion.

“Given that the rail system in Cape Town is operated by the national government, under the auspices of Passenger Rail Agency SA, the bill will seek to increase the Western Cape government’s ability to regulate, oversee and monitor the passenger rail service in the province.”

He said this was possible under responsibilities granted to MEC Grant by the Constitution and the National Land Transport Act.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) spokesperson Sonja Carstens said the bill was well drafted and gave emphasis to various concerns they’d raised over the past years.

Carstens said: “The bill addresses a number of important aspects, such as crime and quality of the service. We are excited that there will be investment into the infrastructure.”

She said it was clear that Prasa was not capable of doing it on its own and “they need any help and assistance they can get”.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the proposed bill would be perused and discussed with Prasa’s principals.

[email protected]