Cape Town - A new report by the National Treasury rates two municipalities from the province as among the top five most financially healthy in the country. The report is part of the In-year Management, Monitoring and Reporting system for local government, which enables provincial and national government to exercise oversight over municipalities, and identify possible issues in implementing municipal budgets and conditional grants.

Topping the National Treasury’s State of Local Government Finances and Financial Management report is Drakenstein Municipality, which has accomplished the feat for the second time in a row, with George Municipality coming in joint third.

“This is a remarkable achievement and we’re honoured to officially be recognised. We believe effective, responsible financial planning and budgeting; clean governance, high levels of execution and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption are what gives Drakenstein Municipality the competitive edge when it comes to financial management,” said Drakenstein Municipality mayor Conrad Poole.

Treasury has rated South Africa’s metros and secondary cities, as well as 186 local municipalities and 44 district municipalities - in total 257 municipalities - on the eight above- mentioned indicators.

The report uses eight key measures: cash as a percentage of operating expenditure; persistence of negative cash balances; overspending of original operating budgets; underspending of original capital budgets; debtors as a percentage of own revenue; year-on-year growth in debtors; creditors as a percentage of cash and investments; and reliance on national and provincial government transfers.

According to the National Treasury, “In-year reporting is institutionalised with most municipalities that consistently produce quarterly financial reports. The reporting facilitates transparency, better in-year management and the oversight of municipal budgets. This makes these reports management tools and early warning mechanisms for councils, provincial legislatures and officials to monitor and improve financial performance.”

Drakenstein Municipality - covering Paarl, Wellington, Mbekweni, Hermon, Saron, Gouda and Simondium - tops the list of South Africa’s 27 municipalities with the largest budgets. They include the country’s eight metros and 19 secondary cities.

In second place is the Steve Tshwete Municipality (Mpumalanga) with George Municipality (Western Cape) and Emalahleni Municipality (Mpumalanga) jointly in third place.

Last year Drakenstein Municipality shared the top spot with the City of uMhlathuze (Richards Bay).

Meanwhile, provincially, Drakenstein Municipality achieved first place among the province’s one metro and three secondary cities. George Municipality claimed second place, and the City of Cape Town and Stellenbosch Municipality share third place.

