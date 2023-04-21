Drakenstein Municipality cracks down on owners of crumbling and unsightly buildings

Cape Town - The Drakenstein Municipality wants to get rid of problem and abandoned buildings because they are no longer safe and are demoralising for local communities and business. The municipality has identified 42 such problem buildings.

It said the municipal court in Paarl paved the way for it to officially start cracking down on owners of crumbling and unsightly buildings in the area. The order came after a report on the nature of these buildings detailing that they either require maintenance, structural repairs, or are a danger to human life and should be demolished. “These premises not only create an eyesore and hamper potential investment, development and tourism to the area, but are also unsafe and demoralising for local communities and businesses.

“Currently 42 cases are being addressed via the municipality’s problem premises by-law. “The municipal court has already found in favour of the municipality in one case since December, while 10 cases were resolved without legal action. These properties vary from privately-owned to parastatal-owned,” the municipality said. Following the law, property owners are granted an opportunity to address matters before their buildings are officially declared a problem premises, and given a certain amount of time to engage and indicate when the matter will be addressed or resolved.

Should the owner fail to engage, the municipality has no option but to serve a further notice and declare the property a problem. Thereafter, the matter will be taken to the prosecutor and a legal route will be followed to achieve compliance with the notice served. The executive mayor of Drakenstein Municipality, Conrad Poole, said: “We welcome the opening of the municipal court as it allows the municipality to follow a legal process to bring transgressors of our various by-laws to task. “One such by-law is our problem premises by-law of 2020, which replaced the repealed problem building by-law of 2012, and enables us to address the appearance and safety of a building or property,” Poole said.