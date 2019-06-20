The Yara fertiliser plant and neighbouring houses, in Charleston Hill, Paarl. Picture: Mwangi Githahu/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The Drakenstein Municipality on Thursday said it was investigating the environmental impact of a local fertiliser blending plant in the area that has residents worried about their health. Riana Geldenhuys, manager for communication and marketing, said: “Drakenstein Municipality has appointed its own independent environmental specialists to determine the environmental impact of Yara Fertilisers. The consultants are busy compiling an Atmospheric Impact Assessment report which includes: monitoring of particulate matter at Charleston Hill Primary School (to determine any possible impact, even off site); corrosion monitoring; and dust fall out monitoring around the plant, with atmospheric dispersion modelling.”

On Monday, the Cape Argus reported that community members - calling themselves the Charleston Hill Action Group (Chag) - were up in arms about what they said was “a dereliction of duty of care” by the municipality, with regard to their health fears in connection with the impact of a local fertiliser blending plant in the area.

“The municipality has not been provided with any information, factual or otherwise, that could be followed up on or investigated, that indicates that residents are unsafe,” said Geldenhuys.

Amanda Brand, a Stellenbosch University researcher whose field includes, among others, public and preventative health, said: “It appears that this plant is only combining the constituent chemicals to produce NPK fertiliser.”

She said if this was the case then “the health risks are considerably lower than if the plant is manufacturing the chemicals.

“This does not mean the proximity of the plant poses absolutely no health risk: inhalation of monoammonium phosphate can cause irritation of mucous membranes; while diammonium phosphate inhalation in a closed area can cause lung oedema and asphyxia. Inhalation of potassium chloride in large quantities can cause nasal and lung irritation,” said Geldenhuys.

Brand said: “It is unlikely that there would be enough of these chemicals in the air to cause these effects for the average community member - but persons who are young, old, immunocompromised, or suffer from a pre-existing condition, such as asthma, may very well be affected by low concentrations. I would deem the health risks posed by fire or explosion to be of more prominent concern.”

Speaking on behalf of Chag, Alice Wilton, a member of the community, said: “Until an Environmental Impact Assessment is conducted on the impact of the Yara Fertiliser facility, we believe that allowing it to operate is a breach of community safety and infringes on the rights of the people of Paarl.”

