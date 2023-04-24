Drakenstein Municipality launched a 365 days campaign against GBV

Cape Town - The escalation of gender-based violence (GBV) has compelled Drakenstein Municipality, the Department of Social Development and community members to – despite the rain and cold – march down the streets of Wellington in support of those who have been afflicted by the scourge. On Saturday a march was held to launch a 365 days campaign against GBV while also raising awareness of support services for victims.

The programme included an interactive play about domestic abuse, with the message “Silence promotes violence” encouraging the audience to speak up against abuse when they see it happening. Ward councillor Rita Andreas said: “This is a 365 days campaign, in line with the provincial government’s focus. “This event is one of various GBV awareness campaigns the municipality’s Gender Forum is initiating as it wants to reach as many residents as possible in the 33 wards in Drakenstein.”

Attending the march as a pastor and a community leader, Walter van Wyk said: “GBV stands out like a sore thumb in our community. The meeting was just the right medicine for this problem. It has crippled our community. We as men must be more informed of this problem. “Such meetings must be held more regularly to raise more awareness in our community. The 365 days against GBV campaign needs more attention. Every victim should be aware of the supporting systems that are out there. “We must work together with police, prosecutors and courts to assure that people who are victimised know where to get help.”

As the lead minister for GBV in the province, Minister Sharna Fernandez made the crowd aware of the Western Cape government’s “Break the Cycle” video that is part of the government’s GBV prevention campaign, which has been broadcast on multiple platforms, including radio and television. “It depicts the journey of a man who was exposed to violence and abuse in his home as a child. Recognising that he’s about to repeat the cycle with his own family, he seeks help. Fernandez said: “I commend you for being here today. That shows a commitment to effecting change in your communities. All it takes is one voice to spread a message and to influence others to do better. Be ethical disruptors. If you see a man or woman inflicting pain on someone else, step in and stop it.