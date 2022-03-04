Drama at Bloekombos Secondary School as parents believe SGB has a role in teacher’s murder

Cape Town - Concerned parents of learners at Bloekombos Secondary School are pointing the finger at members of the school governing body (SGB) for the murder of the school’s Grade 11 and 12 isiXhosa teacher, Vuyo Duna. Duna was gunned down in his driveway moments before school started on Monday by unknown suspects, according to the police. However, suspicious parents and community members say they believe Duna’s untimely death was a hit orchestrated by some members of the SGB.

A parent who did not want to be named, for fear of his life, said that Duna had affidavits containing information that would out certain members of the SGB for their involvement in miscellaneous activities at the school, including the irregular appointments of unqualified staff. In the affidavit which was shared with the Cape Argus, the school’s SGB liaison teacher is accused of manipulating the appointments of the SGB chairperson to gain control of the board. The affidavit also accuses the SGB chairperson of wrongfully accepting her appointment at the school even though she does not have any children at the school nor lives in the vicinity of the school.

The parent also claimed that three days before Duna’s death a threat was made on his life on the school premises. However, it was made to the school's principal, Ntombizandile Goniwe. The Cape Argus reached out to Goniwe, but she was not available for comment. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that it was aware of governance matters at the school and had issued necessary support and assistance from the district to the school in the past and currently.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was investigating claims that the school’s current SGB person does not have children at the school nor does she live in the vicinity of the school district. Vuyo Duna She said that the WCED was investigating the SGB member alleged to have made irregular appointments at the school. “The persons mentioned are past and some current SGB members. The educator has been charged with financial misconduct, and a date for mitigation needs to be secured, and a sanction will subsequently be issued.

“The circuit manager has instituted fortnightly or weekly visits as needed to ensure school functionality and labour peace. Meetings are ongoing. A meeting is scheduled at the school today,” Hammond said. Meanwhile, police say they are still to arrest any suspects involved in Duna’s death. Last year, Bloekombos Secondary made headlines when residents took to the streets to protest against the threatening of the school’s principal, who had to be taken into police protective custody.

